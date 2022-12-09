Winter Wonderfest Lowers Prices

MILTON, Del.- Winter Wonderfest is lowering its prices for the drive-through light show. This comes during the peak of the holiday season.
This change means each car is $15 on weekdays and $20 on weekends. Now, all vehicles pay the same price. There is no price difference for buses or vans with more people inside.
Organizers say they lowered prices to make it easier for people to enjoy the light show. The more people who drive through, the more money goes to local charities.
"Since 2016 we have given away a quarter-of-a-million dollars to Sussex County charities. It's not just about making a great show it's about also making a great impact on those charities who serve our community," said organizer Peter Briccotto.
Briccotto says since prices have been lowered, the amount of drivers has doubled.