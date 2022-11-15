OCEAN CITY, Md.- The days may be getting shorter, but Delmarva is getting brighter! Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City returns Thursday.
Winterfest traditionally had a trolley, that drove people through the show. Out of COVID precautions, the fest was turned into a walk-through light show. What was originally thought to be a temporary change, became permanent after fest goers said it gave them a more interactive experience
"When you're driving in a tram you can pass by the big displays and be fine. But when you're walking every detail needs to be lit. Every tree, every bush, everything. I think people appreciate it. They take the time to appreciate it," said organizer Brenda Moore.
Those who don't want to walk or can't, can rent a scooter.
COVID also took away the tent, a large indoor area that had shopping and indoor photo opportunities. This year shoppers can celebrate, the indoor boutique and photo opportunities are back this year.
Winterfest returns Thursday at 5:30. It kicks off with a tree lighting and drone show. Thursday is the only night the fest is free to everyone.