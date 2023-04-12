LAUREL, Del. - Womach Road, between Samuel Hill Road and Phillips Hill Road, will be closing on Monday, April 17 for the installation of a new crossroad pipe, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
According to the department, they expect work to be done on the project on April 21, weather permitting.
They are offering the following detour:
Drivers heading north on Womach Road will be detoured west on Samuel Hill Road making a right turn onto E. Trap Pond Road. They will then turn right onto Phillips Hill Road back to Womach Road.
Drivers heading south on Womach Road will be detoured west on Phillips Hill Road to E. Trap Pond Road making a left turn onto Samuel Hill Road. They will then turn left onto Samuel Hill Road back to Womach Road.