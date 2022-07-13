MARYLAND-- A woman and two men were arrested Monday night for attempted murder and other related charges after an incident in Newark.
At around 9:53 p.m. Monday, the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack in Worcester Co. received a 911 call in reference to a victim possibly suffering from gunshot wounds at 10022 Hayes Landing Road, Newark.
Officers immediately located Joseph Cooper III, 26, from Newark, with traumatic injuries to his head. Cooper III was transported by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. He was treated and released from the hospital on Tuesday. Though officials noted he did not sustain injuries from a gunshot.
The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene and learned that Kimberly Renee Worley, 31, from Pittsville, and two men-- Avontae Curtis Fortt, 27, from Salisbury, and Jaquan Frederick Cannon, 31, from Salisbury--were at the scene to purchase a PlayStation from Cooper III. During the exchange, Fortt struck Cooper III in the back of the head with a pistol while also firing several rounds from the gun. The suspects then fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala.
Police said they managed to locate a vehicle matching this description travelling on Northbound Business Rt. 13 in Salisbury at approximately 10:34 p.m. Monday. After failing to stop for emergency vehicles, the suspect vehicle was pursued by deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect vehicle then failed to control its speed and collided with a fence in the area of Liberty Street and Rt. 13, Salisbury at around 10:46 p.m.
Wicomico County Sheriff Deputies were able to detain all three suspects. During the arrest Avontae Fortt assaulted Wicomico County deputies.
Furthermore, a search of the vehicle revealed illegal narcotics and a loaded 9 mm handgun.
Kimberly Worley was arrested on numerous warrants including: Burglary, Assault, Trespass in Wicomico County; Burglary and Theft in Worcester County. Worley has also been charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, loaded handgun in a vehicle, CDS possession not marijuana, attempted murder in the first degree, attempted murder second degree, 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, and reckless endangerment. Worley is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Jaquan Cannon was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary, Trespass, and Assault in Wicomico County. Cannon was also charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, loaded handgun in a vehicle, CDS possession not marijuana. Cannon is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Avontae Curtis Fortt was charged with: convicted felon in possession of a firearm, loaded handgun in a vehicle, assault on a police officer, CDS possession not marijuana, attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, assault first degree, assault second degree, and reckless endangerment. Fortt is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.