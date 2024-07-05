MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested Jenifer Hirl, 30-years-old, of Milton, on multiple charges following a pursuit in a stolen Acura near Milton.
On July 4, at about 5:19 p.m., troopers were alerted to a stolen Acura from New Jersey being tracked electronically while driving southbound on Coastal Highway near Milton. Troopers located the car on West Randor Drive and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply.
The pursuit continued before the Acura returned to West Randor Drive and came to a stop. Hirl, the driver, attempted to walk away but was quickly arrested after a brief struggle.
Hirl showed signs of impairment, and troopers administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. She was transported to Troop 7, where she was charged with receiving or transferring a stolen car, disregarding a police officer’s signal, DUI, resisting arrest and several traffic violations. Hirl was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,900 cash bond.