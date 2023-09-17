GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested 32-year-old Akiara Deshields following an investigation into identity theft and related charges.
The case began when troopers responded to a fraud report on July 14 on West Market Street in Georgetown. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers discovered that a 51-year-old Millsboro man had his account at Fulton Bank fraudulently overdrawn and facing possible closure.
Further investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit revealed a series of fraudulent transactions on the victim's Fulton Bank account. According to police, it was determined that Deshields was the suspect responsible for these unauthorized transactions. She had allegedly used the victim's ATM card and forged a fictitious check in the victim's name, leading to undisclosed financial losses for both the victim and Fulton Bank.
Deshields has been charged with a range of offenses, including:
- Identity Theft (Felony)
- Possession of Instruments Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony)
- Forgery Second Degree (Felony)
- Unlawful Use of Payment Card Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Attempted Theft by False Pretense over $1,500 (Felony)
- Criminal Impersonation
- Theft by False Pretense under $1,500
After her arrest, Deshields was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and subsequently released on her own recognizance.
The Delaware State Police would like to remind the public to remain vigilant against identity theft and take necessary precautions to protect their personal and financial information. If you suspect fraudulent activity, please report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately.