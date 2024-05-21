MILLSBORO, Del. Delaware State Police have arrested Melissa Horton, 43, of Millsboro on multiple charges following an investigation into a suspicious person early Saturday morning. 

Troopers responded to a report on Devonshire Road in Millsboro at approximately 3:47 a.m. on May 18. The caller described a person wearing dark clothing and a backpack, looking into windows and possibly stealing mail. A responding trooper observed a woman matching the description walking on Victoria’s Landing Road and conducted a stop.

The woman, who initially provided multiple false identities, was identified as Melissa Horton. A search of her backpack revealed two clear plastic baggies containing approximately 5.01 grams of methamphetamine and $2,090 in suspected drug proceeds.

Horton was taken to Troop 4, where she was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony, and criminal impersonation. She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on a $5,500 unsecured bond.