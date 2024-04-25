OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Regina Bonacquisti, a 48-year-old resident of Ocean View, on charges of felony assault following an incident involving a senior.
The assault occurred on the evening of April 23, around 7 p.m., in the 37000 block of Mahogany Street, near Ocean View. Troopers say they were called to the scene where a 66-year-old woman reported being assaulted by Bonacquisti, a woman she claimed not to know.
DSP says that according to the victim, she was in her driveway when Bonacquisti approached her from the roadway in an aggressive manner, assaulted her, and caused damage to her vehicle before fleeing the scene. The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.
Following the investigation, DSP obtained warrants for Bonacquisti’s arrest. She was apprehended the next day, on April 24 and taken to the Ocean View Police Department for processing. Bonacquisti was charged with second-degree assault where the victim is over the age of 62, a felony, in addition to criminal mischief under $1,500 and disorderly conduct.
After her arraignment by Justice of the Peace Court 2, Bonacquisti was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution with a set cash bond of $2,700.