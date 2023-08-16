REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A woman has died after a moped crash on Hebron Road Tuesday afternoon, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say that 49-year-old Darla Becker from Wilmington was driving on Hebron road approaching the sharp left turn just after the intersection with Canal Crossing Road. They say Becker did not turn sharp enough and hit the curb, causing her to fall off.
Police say she was taken to an area hospital where she later passed away. No other vehicles were involved.
Delaware State Police says their Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.