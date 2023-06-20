EDEN, Md. - A woman has died after after a crash that took place in Somerset County Monday Evening, according to Maryland State Police.
They say the woman, identified as 65-year-old Awatif Ibrahim from Princess Anne, was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to police, Ibrahim was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla trying to cross Route 13. They say it was in the median crossover when it pulled out and got hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The the 70-year-old man driving the Toyota and the 28-year-old woman in the back seat, both also from Princess Anne, were taken to Tidal Health for their injuries. The 32-year-old man driving the jeep as well as the 35-year-old man in the passenger seat, both from Chestertown, were taken to Tidal Health as well.
Maryland State Police do not believe speed or impaired driving were a factor in the crash.
Route 13 was closed for around four hours to investigate, police say, with the Maryland State Police Crash Team leading the investigation.