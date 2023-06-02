MILLSBORO, Del. - Selene Casanova drives all the way from Baltimore just to speak Spanish with Family Nurse Practitioner Ana Vargas and receive healthcare.
"In the area where I live, there are no doctors in Spanish that offer the services that she offers," Casanova said.
Vargas sees firsthand the sacrifice that Casanova makes to overcome that barrier.
"It's amazing for them to drive all the way here, like three hours, to receive medical care because they want to make sure that they understand what the provider is telling them," Vargas said.
Casanova has shared Vargas's services with other people who now visit her.
"For example, we are bringing more people because, in this clinic, they help people regardless of the status, and it doesn't matter, for example, if they don't have insurance, she helps us with that too," Casanova said.
For Vargas, it means the world.
"I feel very grateful that the patients trust me//And I feel that it's my responsibility to do the best, above and beyond my capacity, to provide them with excellent care," Vargas said.
If you or someone you know want to see Vargas for healthcare services, she works at I&O Healthcare in Millsboro.