Georgetown, Del. - Delaware State Police say that Maria Flores, a 49-year-old woman from Lincoln, Delaware is facing DUI and drug charges. This, after a crash in Georgetown on Feb. 7 around 7:19 a.m. According to police, officers responded to a crash in the area of Gravel Hill Road and Johnson Road. Police say that Flores had been driving a white BMW at the time of the accident and officers had reason to believe she was impaired. Delaware State Police say that after undergoing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests Flores was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
According to Delaware State Police, a search of Flores's belongings unveiled a stash of illegal drugs. Police say that over half a gram of heroin, eight ecstasy pills, and drug paraphernalia was discovered. Flores was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4, where she faced formal charges. Subsequently, she appeared before Justice of the Peace Court 3 for arraignment and was subsequently remanded to Sussex Correctional Institution, with a bail set at $8,800 secured bond.