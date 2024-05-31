SALISBURY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a Wicomico County woman.
The victim has been identified as Patoria Giddens, 33, of Salisbury. Police found Giddens in a vacant apartment near her home on Adams Avenue. According to police, an autopsy determined her manner of death to be homicide.
On May 29, the Salisbury City Police Department requested the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to take over the investigation into Giddens' death. Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators responded to the scene, accompanied by members of the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office and Salisbury City Police Department, and conducted an additional canvas of the neighborhood.
Anyone with information relevant to the death investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at 443-480-6818. Callers may remain anonymous.