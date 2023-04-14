GEORGETOWN, De- A SUV crashed into a house in the 1800 block of Seashore Highway Friday morning. According to the Georgetown Fire Company, when crews arrived after 6:30 am they found the man who was the driver had removed himself from the SUV.
A woman passenger was trapped inside and had to be extricated. Fire Chief Mark Rogers told WRDE the extrication took approximately 10 minutes. The woman was then taken to the State Police barracks and from there flown by helicopter to Christiana Hospital in Newark to be treated for injuries.
WRDE.com will have updates when more information becomes available.