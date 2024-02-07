MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a deadly crash that occurred Thursday morning in Millsboro.
According to authorities, the incident took place at approximately 6:31 a.m. on February 7, when a 1994 Suzuki Cappuccino was traveling eastbound on Shiloh Church Road, nearing the intersection with Hardscrabble Road. Concurrently, a 2008 Ford Taurus was heading westbound on Shiloh Church Road, just west of Hardscrabble Road.
The investigation suggests that the right-side drive Suzuki attempted a left turn onto an access road, crossing into the path of the Taurus, resulting in a collision between the front of the Taurus and the side of the Suzuki.
Tragically, the driver of the Suzuki, identified as a 35-year-old woman from Laurel, succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities are withholding her identity pending notification of her next of kin.
The driver of the Ford Taurus, a 28-year-old man from Salisbury, sustained minor injuries in the crash but declined medical treatment.
Shiloh Church Road was temporarily shut down for approximately three hours to facilitate investigation and clearance of the scene.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently handling the ongoing investigation into the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to reach out to Senior Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267. Additionally, information can be provided anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 847-3333 or via private message to the Delaware State Police on Facebook.