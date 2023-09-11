LAUREL, DE -Delaware State Police have now identified the victim of a Sunday night shooting in Laurel. DSP says that 26-year-old Taylor German, who is from Laurel, was shot and killed.
The sequence of events began when the Laurel Police Department received a call reporting a shooting on West Sixth Street. When officers arrived they found German sitting inside a car, and she and been shot. German was pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to the German, another individual, a 41-year-old Millsboro man, had also been shot. He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital to receive urgent medical attention for his life-threatening injuries.
According to Delaware State Police, preliminary findings indicate that an unidentified suspect or suspects unleashed a barrage of gunfire into a vehicle occupied by the two victims, as well as a third person, at the entrance to Little Creek Apartments. Following the horrifying attack, the victims drove to West Sixth Street, where they were discovered by the Laurel Police Department and subsequently received medical care.
Law enforcement officials are urging anyone who may possess knowledge related to this case to reach out to Detective A. Bluto at (302) 741-2859. Alternatively, individuals can provide tips by sending a private message on the Delaware State Police's Facebook page or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.