FELTON, Del. - Police say a 42-year-old woman on a motorcycle crashed in Felton Sat. while trying to avoid hitting a groundhog.
Police say the crash happened around 11:47 a.m. on Sandtown Rd. west of Beagle Club Rd. The woman was driving a white 2015 Suzuki motorcycle when the groundhog ran out unexpectedly in front of her. The woman tried to swerve to avoid hitting the groundhog and lost control of her motorcycle and crashed. She was wearing a helmet and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other cars were involved.