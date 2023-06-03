Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Cape May. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/09 PM 7.6 3.0 2.3 Moderate 04/09 AM 5.9 1.2 2.1 None 04/10 PM 6.8 2.2 1.4 Minor 05/10 AM 4.9 0.2 1.1 None 05/11 PM 6.6 2.0 1.1 Minor 06/11 AM 4.7 0.0 0.9 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/08 PM 6.4 2.4 1.6 Moderate 04/09 AM 4.9 0.9 1.4 None 04/09 PM 6.0 2.0 1.0 Minor 05/09 AM 4.4 0.4 1.0 None 05/10 PM 6.0 2.0 1.0 Minor 06/10 AM 4.3 0.3 0.8 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/08 PM 7.6 2.5 1.8 Moderate 04/08 AM 6.0 0.9 2.0 None 04/09 PM 7.0 1.9 1.1 Minor 05/09 AM 5.3 0.2 1.2 None 05/10 PM 7.1 2.0 1.1 Minor 06/10 AM 5.1 0.0 1.0 None &&