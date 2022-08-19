SALISBURY, Md. - A woman was been served criminal summons for embezzlement and related charges Tuesday, says the Wicomico County Sheriffs Office.
The Sheriffs Office says that last July, they were notified by the administration of Wicomico High School that there was someone stealing funds from the Band Boosters account. The office says they began an investigation, which found that the treasurer for the Band Boosters, 31-year-old Brook Amber Cook stole $15,085.04 between December 2021 and June 2022. They say that Cook used the money to pay for various items and personal bills.
The office says that on August 15th, the application for charges was completed and submitted to the commissioner, who issues criminal summons for Cook. They say on August 16h, Cook was served the criminal summons, but was not arrested.
The Sheriffs Office reminds the public that all subjects mentioned are innocent until proven guilty. The charges are as follows, per the Sheriffs Office:
- Theft Scheme 1,500 to under 25,000
- Embezzlement/ Misappropriation of funds
- (9) counts of theft 100 to under 1,500