Barbara Felicetti is a mother who turned 100-years-old and worked as a Rosie the Riveter.
Felicetti is one of only a few women left that held the vital position of being a Rosie the Riveter in World War II. But for her, being a Riveter meant a job.
"That's what you do, you work to survive because we didn't have a lot of money, so you had to work." says Felicetti.
Felicetti says that women getting to work at all was a blessing, and she continues to be grateful for what has come from it.
"It's a good thing women got the opportunity to work because it makes a better... it makes it better for the women that they got more freedom and more opportunities," says Felicetti.
Despite the many historic moments Felicetti lived through, she spent her time living in the moment.
Felicetti says, "I didn't notice the changes. I was too busy with other things I guess with the family, and kids, working...time just gets away from you."
Felicetti's daughter, Celeste Keim, says, "she always took care of everyone in the family...her younger siblings, my cousins. Her priority was always caring for other people."