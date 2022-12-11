GAITHERSBURG, Md. -
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring, with a murder that happened this past Thursday, December 8th in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave.
Police say it was approximately 3:03 p.m. when 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a Shell Station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. for the report of a shooting that just occurred.
Police say when they arrived, officers located an adult male accused of the murder, later identified as 61-year-old, Ayalew Wondimu of Silver Spring, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Wondimu, an employee of the Dash In Convenience Store, was pronounced dead on scene.
Police say preliminary investigation has revealed that Moore entered the convenience store, selected merchandise and approached the counter.
According to police, for reasons unknown at this time, Moore and Wondimu had a verbal fight. This fight quickly escalated into a physical fight, at which point, Moore pulled a handgun from his vest and shot Wondimu multiple times.
Police say MCPD detectives tracked Moore to the Enclave Apartments, across the street from the crime scene. A search warrant was requested and obtained for Moore’s apartment.
Police say during the execution of the search warrant, Montgomery County Police discovered a decomposed body inside of the apartment.
Police say that Moore gave statements to detectives that he had been in a relationship with the person located inside the apartment. He also stated that the dead woman was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.
Police say the body of the woman has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Police say her name and stage of her pregnancy will be released once the autopsy is complete, she is identified, and her family is notified.
Police say Moore was located inside of his apartment, arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Central processing Unit, where he has charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Police say detectives are waiting for the OCME to make a determination of the cause and manner of death along with identifying the woman to determine appropriate charges.