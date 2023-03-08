Women Own Over 25 Businesses in Downtown Milford

MILFORD, Del. - It is International Women's Day! To celebrate we talked to a few of the women who own businesses in Downtown Milford and what it is like to be such.
Shelby Grant owns the newest clothing boutique on the block, Junebug's. She said that she had her fair share of obstacles becoming an entrepreneur, "I think my biggest challenge or obstacle is not being taken seriously as a woman in business and also my age, I feel like a lot of people don't take me seriously because I am younger."
Despite this, Grant continued pushing and now owns a business that is inclusive with sizes going up to 3XL as well as men's and kids items.
The 10 year-old shop, Irish Rose, is one of the longest standing businesses downtown. Owner Eugienia Sparks said age is just a number, "I started this shop in my seventies and I just feel really good about that and as a woman that I was able to accomplish that and I feel that women can just do anything."
My Sister's Fault is a bakery owned by two sisters who were raised by their single mother in Puerto Rico. This upbringing played a huge role in them starting their own bakery.
Co-owner Rose Robles' words of advice are, "To whoever wants to start their own business, do not give up, practice behind the scenes, share those visions with families - because we can be good enough, as long as we put effort into it."
A few women that are making a positive impact on the community today and everyday.