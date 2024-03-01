DOVER, Del. - In a tribute to Delaware's female pioneers, the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy, in collaboration with the University of Delaware, is hosting the annual Women’s Hall of Fame Art Exhibition. Opening on March 1, the event coincides with the beginning of Women’s History Month.
Delaware artist Theresa Walton's 169 watercolor portraits form the centerpiece of the exhibit, capturing the contributions of the women. Running until Jan. 15, the exhibition represents a shared commitment by the office and the UD to celebrate and recognize Delaware's diverse and influential female figures.
Dennis Assanis, President of the University of Delaware, said,
"These women are key figures in the formation and positive transformation of the First State," Assanis said. "They serve as exemplars for our students, who will continue to make their mark on the world. While the exhibition kicks off Women’s History Month, our commitment to advancing equity and recognizing women's achievements is year-round."
"The Women’s Hall of Fame Art Exhibition is crucial for acknowledging the diverse accomplishments of Delaware’s women," Melanie Ross Levin, Director of the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy stated. "This partnership allows us to honor those who have shaped our state’s history and continue to inspire our communities."
The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame, established in 1981, honors women from various fields, including: art, sports, community advocacy, and science.
Nominees must have significantly impacted Delawarean lives and resided in the state for at least ten years.
This year's honorees include:
- Patricia Dailey Lewis, CEO of the Beau Biden Foundation and former Deputy Attorney General with the Delaware Department of Justice.
- Bonnie Meszaros, Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Delaware, a strong advocate for economics and personal finance education, and Associate Director of the UD Center for Economics Education and Entrepreneurship.
- Paulette Sullivan Moore, Delaware's first African American female attorney, committed to supporting domestic violence victims and former New Castle County Recorder of Deeds (1990-1994).
- Leslie Newman, former CEO of Children and Families First and chairperson for the Delaware Community Foundation’s COVID-19 grant award committee.
- Lynn Snyder-Mackler, a renowned physical therapist and sports medicine researcher, instrumental in elevating the University of Delaware’s Physical Therapy Graduate Program to national prominence.