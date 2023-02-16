GREENWOOD, Del. - Woodbridge High School junior Lauren Smack performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City earlier this month.
Smack was a participant in a choir program through the High School Honors Performance Series, a performing arts program that selects students from throughout the country and the world to sing and play with renowned conductors. She spent Feb. 1-5 in New York City, where she sang at Carnegie Hall as a soprano in a high-level choir.
In addition to rehearsing and performing, participants in this and other Honors Performance Series programs attend a Broadway Show and visited New York landmarks.
Danielle Jones, Smack's performing arts teacher at Woodbridge High School, said Smack was eligible for this honor because of her successful audition into Delaware's All-State Senior Choirs. Smack will perform with Delaware's Treble Chorus on Saturday, Feb. 25 along with students from throughout the state.
Outside of music, Smack is active both academically and artistically at Woodbridge. She sings with the school's Select Vocal Ensemble, participates in the marching band's color guard, has held large roles in the after-school theatre company, takes AP classes, and is a student in the Academic Challenge program at Del Tech. Despite all of this, Jones says Smack still manages to spend time with family and friends.
"She's a busy, successful junior and we are super proud of her!" says Jones.