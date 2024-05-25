SALISBURY, Md.- Wor-Wic Community College recently graduated eight radiologic technology students, all of which having passed the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) exam on the first attempt.
The students recently participated in an awards and recognition ceremony to as part of their completion of the radiologic technology program. This year’s pinning was the first in the program’s 43 years of history.
The ARRT is a national exam that is required to practice as a radiologic technologist in the U.S. According to the college, the first-time pass rate national average is 84.4 percent. The college says most of the new graduates from Wor-Wic have already secured a job in the field.
The graduates were Olivia Carichner, Brittany Craige, James Hoffnagle, Andrea Meehan and Dana Walters of Salisbury, Cole Espy of Bishopville, Ashleigh Frampton of Marydel and Leighann Linton of Parksley, Virginia.
Dr. Karie Solembrino, Dean of Health Professions and a graduate of the Wor-Wic radiologic technology program herself, shared lessons with the graduates.
"Take every opportunity to practice and become more proficient, the most uncomfortable situations provide impactful learning experiences that will shape you as a person."
Student's spent nearly 1,500 hours in clinical settings performing exams on actual patients. Cynthia Ross, Department Head and Assistant Professor of Radiologic Technology, said students have learned clinical procedures and positioning, pharmacology, infection control, pathology and radiation safety both in the classroom and in the clinical setting.
"As a result of your training and skilled work, lives will be saved, diagnoses will be made and treatments will be performed to better the lives of our patients," Mari Strauss, Instructor of Radiologic Technology, told the students.