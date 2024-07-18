SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College has begun the “Fins to the Finish Line” program to help students reach their graduation goals.
This program is supported by the Maryland Higher Education Commission initiative, which provided $125,000 in funding, and the Scaling Up College Completion Efforts for Student Success (SUCCESS) program. "Fins to the Finish Line" hopes to help students with roadblocks preventing them from completing their degree.
"Our hope is that with the consistent coaching of our academic advisors helping students to identify and overcome obstacles on their path to graduation," said Wor-Wic's Director of Advising Paul Fields, "we can see more students cross the stage and collect their diplomas."
Eligible students will be selected from near-full-time students. The college said students should have a good academic record and meet milestones such as checking in with their academic adviser throughout the semester to receive incentives.
"Many times, students don’t realize that just a little more class time will get them to the finish line a lot faster. Our advising team will give these students personalized coaching and incentives to help them achieve their potential." said Fields.
In addition to this program, Wor-Wic recently added new scheduling options and reorganized the night class schedule for those who work during the day. This allows students to enroll full-time at night. Online, hybrid and seven-week classes also allow students to work around their conflicting schedules.
Students can contact the academic advising center at academicadvising@worwic.edufor more information about the "Fins to the Finish Line" program.