SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College says they will start offering prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds this fall thanks to a grant from the Maryland State Department of Education (MDSE).
Wor-Wic says that the grant, valued at over $234,000, will pay for prekindergarten at Wor-Wic's child development center for 18 children whose families earn up to three times the federal poverty level. According to Wor-wic, the grant is a result of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future bill, which aims to broaden prekindergarten in the state for all of Maryland’s 3- and 4-year-old children.
“This grant will help us continue to expand our mission to help children get the best educational start possible,” said Sandra L. March, child development center director. “We are proud and excited to be able to help families in this way. Developmentally appropriate early childhood education and care are not only good for children but for parents as well. That’s why Wor-Wic is so committed to not only providing it through our child development center, but also to training educators in our child care certification and credit education programs.”
Wor-Wic says that the program will give students a full day of instruction, including lunch, which is provided for them. They say that if parents or guardians need before or after care, they can provide that too.
Wor-Wic says that their child development center is accredited by the MDSE, and has a level 5 quality rating, the highest possible level, from Maryland EXCELS, the state’s rating system for licensed child care and early education.
“We take pride in our center, and consider ourselves in a class of our own,” March said. “Our campus-based, high-quality program serves not only students but the community as a whole.”
For information about the prekindergarten program and to apply, Wor-Wic says to call 410-334-2962, or visit www.worwic.edu to learn about the application process.