SNOW HILL, Md. – Worcester County Government (WCG) is now accepting grant applications from area non-profit agencies through Monday, February 6, 2023.
Officials said applications are available to download as a PDF at www.co.worcester.md.us. Once there, the link to the Non-Profit Grant Application can be found under “Important Links” on the right-hand side of the web page.
They said completed grant applications should be mailed to the following address: Worcester County Government, One West Market Street, Room 1103, Snow Hill, Maryland, 21863, and the letter should be addressed to Budget Officer Kim Reynolds.
According to the WCG, applications received after the deadline will not be considered, and applying for a non-profit grant is not a guarantee of funding approval. The organization said grant awards would be announced by mail following the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2024 WCG Operating Budget in June 2023.