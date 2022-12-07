BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is awarding $19,718 in the Community Arts Development Grants program for art projects and events to be presented by local non-profit organizations during the 6-month granting cycle beginning January 1, 2023.
Council members say that grant projects will be evaluated based on cultural excellence, community outreach, public impact, and financial/administrative merit.
According to the Art Council -- its organization awarded $43,158 to local non-profit organizations through this program in the 2023 fiscal year, funded and supported by the Maryland State Arts Council.
The following is a list of organizations and their projects that are being awarded a Community Arts Development Grant for the current granting period:
Art League of Ocean City: Lecture Series
Berlin Heritage Foundation: 2023 Events
Julia A. Purnell Museum: Paintings and Techniques of Ann S. Hope
Lower Shore Performing Arts Company: Musical Review of Broadway Love Songs
Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra: 2023 Spring Concerts
Ocean Pines Children’s Theater: Disney’s Moana, Jr. Musical
Pocomoke High School Drama Club: Into the Woods Musical
Pine Tones Chorus: Spring Concert and Sing Outs
Snow Hill Elementary School: Free Little Art Gallery
Town of Berlin/Berlin Main Street: Live Music at Farmers’ Market
Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art: Wildfowl Carving Competition & Art Festival
Council members say applications are currently accepted for art projects through the Mini-Grant program. They say the Mini-Grant program is intended to provide funds up to $500 for new projects facing an emergency need that emerge between grant periods and deserve immediate Arts Council support.
The next deadline to receive grant applications for the Community Arts Development Grant Program for July 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023, is April 15, 2023.