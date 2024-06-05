WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Worcester County Commissioners approved the Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) Operating Budget, totaling over $261 million.
According to commissioners, the budget maintains the real property tax rate at 84.5¢ per $100 of assessed value and the County's local income tax rate at 2.25%. The government says Worcester County has the lowest income tax rate and the third lowest real property tax rate in Maryland.
Key budget highlights include:
- Property Tax Revenue: Increased by $14.6 million.
- Income Tax Revenue: Increased by $7 million.
- Other Local Taxes: Increased by $3.3 million, including $1.7 million from recordation tax and $1.5 million from transfer tax.
- County Staff: A salary step plus 4% cost-of-living adjustment.
"This is a fiscally conservative budget that allocates funding to cover vital public services and needed capital projects without burdening property owners and taxpayers," Worcester County Commissioner President Chip Bertino said. "I want to thank our staff, agencies, and department heads for their partnership in ensuring taxpayer money is allocated judiciously."
The approved budget allocates record funding of $105.4 million to the Worcester County Board of Education, an increase of $5.4 million over the current fiscal year. This funding allows for a salary step plus a 4% cost-of-living adjustment, covering rising health insurance and salary-related costs, including pensions, FICA, and Other Post Employment Benefits. Additionally, $3.5 million in rate stabilization funds are allocated to reduce health insurance rates for County and BOE employees.
The budget includes a $95,807 increase for the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, which covers continuing education, certifications, and capital equipment to replace outdated vehicles.
Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli commented, "This budget is like an insurance policy for the Worcester County Sheriff's Office. It ensures our deputies and support staff have access to professional development and training to provide an outstanding quality of life for residents and visitors."
FY25 funding also includes:
- Grants to County Fire Companies: $2.67 million
- Ambulance Grants: $8.7 million (an increase of $1.5 million)
- Grants to Towns: Increased by $200,253
- Health Department: Increased by $5.6 million to comply with State Mandated Core Funding Match
- Reserve Fund: Increased by $2.7 million to maintain a 15% Reserve Fund
The budget also funds numerous public, emergency, and education projects, including $4.2 million for a new Pocomoke Branch Library, $2.2 million for roof replacements at Snow Hill Middle School and Cedar Chapel Special School, and $2 million to upgrade the radio system for Worcester County Emergency Services and volunteer fire companies.
The FY25 budget represents an 11% increase over FY24, driven by current and projected trends. County departments and agencies initially requested $270 million for FY25, but the commissioners made cuts of $8.2 million across all government divisions to adopt a balanced budget.