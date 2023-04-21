SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Fire marshal has announced that the county will enact a burn ban starting on April 24, which will last an indefinite amount of time.
“Due to the county’s current dry conditions, the burn ban is effective starting April 24,” Fire Marshal Matthew Owens said. “This ban should reduce the number of out-of-control, outside fires, which cause safety concerns for area residents, visitors, and especially responding fire personnel.”
They say the ban applies to all outdoor ignition sources, excluding the following:
- Proper use of gas and charcoal grills
- Campfires at the county’s commercial properties
- State and federal campgrounds
- Permitted official Ocean City bonfires
- Private property recreational campfires, which are limited to a fire area of two feet, with a height of three feet
- Public fireworks displays
- Volunteer fire company training exercises
The Marshal says that the ban will be lifted when the dry conditions dissipate.
As a part of this ban, they say all existing outdoor burn permits have been rescinded.
“Our water tables are extremely low, and this is confirmed by county and USGS monitoring well networks,” Environmental Programs Director Bob Mitchell said. “We have extremely low precipitation totals, and the U.S. Drought Monitor has the county under a moderate drought category.”
For further information, contact Fire Marshal Owens at 410-632-5666.