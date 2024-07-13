OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Worcester County Chamber of Commerce in Ocean Pines is gearing up to host its 17 Annual Flounder Tournament and Auction on Saturday, August 3.
The event will take place at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club and Marina, with the weigh-in and auction scheduled from noon to 4:30 p.m. According to organizers, this tournament is the largest of its kind in Maryland's coastal bays, leading with an expected prize purse of over $7,000.
"Our region gets tournament fever every summer, especially the first week in August. We are the 'little guy' tournament. This is a great day on the water and a chance to win big without breaking your bank to enter," said Chamber President Kerrie Bunting.
The registration fee is $55 per angler, or $50 each when registering multiple participants. Special incentives include a $100 prize for the longest flounder caught by an angler aged 13 or under, who will also be eligible for the main cash prizes. Registration must be completed by noon on August 2.
Organizers are seeking donations for the auction held during the weigh-in. For tournament rules, registration and sponsorship details, visit the Worcester County Chamber of Commerce.