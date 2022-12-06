WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- It was a motion from Commissioner Madison Bunting that would be the beginning of the end for a new Worcester Sports Complex.
"The purpose of this motion is to cease all involvement of the county as it pertains to the construction of the sports complex in Worcester County," Bunting said. "It is not intended to hinder in any way any individuals or entity to privately own and operate a sports complex in Worcester County."
Commissioner Joseph Mitrecic called the motion premature as he was preparing to have the Maryland Stadium Authority come in to help with planning and schematics of the facility that would have hosted many outdoor fields.
"I think it's very short-sighted," Mitrecic said. "You know, we could have at least had he stadium authority come in and give their presentations to see where we were. We had a private investor that was willing to write a check for many millions of dollars to help this come forward."
New District 3 Commissioner Eric Fiori who represents West Ocean City and Berlin voted to stop the consideration of the project and says the burden of paying for it should not be put on taxpayers.
"To gamble with taxpayer dollars especially with tight budgets coming up here, we have the blueprint coming down from the state for the school system," Fiori "We can't risk our money in a project like this."
A recent study done by the Maryland Stadium Authority estimated the project to cost $156 million There are no plans to pursue this proposal further.