WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Human resources for the Worcester County government will host a series of job fairs at its Snow Hill center, the first of which will take place from 12-3 p.m. on Feb. 9. Two additional fairs are scheduled for March 9 and April 13.
Participants will be able to meet with representatives from human resources and other departments to discuss career options. Computers will be available for job seekers to complete and submit applications onsite. The Worcester County government says it offers full benefits for full-time employees, career advancement opportunities, and membership in the the Maryland State Retirement System.
A list of job opportunities can be found here.