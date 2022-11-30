SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department (WCHD) has been awarded money from the Maryland Department of Health to address health disparities that Marylanders may have had to deal with due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the WCHD, this money helps address the people that had routine preventative health screenings and care delayed during the pandemic. They say the goal of the new project is to increase access to and participation in health screenings, education programs, and the adoption of healthy lifestyles.
They say the project will also address the social factors of health which are the environmental conditions where people are born, live, learn, work, play, worship that affect health outcomes. WCHD says this includes things like socioeconomic status, education, physical environment, employment, social support networks, and access to care.
“It is my hope that through this project we can help the community members reach their full health potential by ensuring they are aware of resources available including preventive screening, education, and community activities that offer health benefits,” said Debra Stevens, the Director of Community Health at the Worcester County Health Department.
WCHD says the County's most recent Health Assessment found that over a third of adults living there are obese, one out of eight people have diabetes, one out of ten deal with food insecurity, and one out of seven adults report poor physical or mental health on eight or more of the last 30 days.
They say this new project will educate the people in Worcester County about eating, physical activity, stress management, as well as promote local resources to help with adoption of healthy choices and access to needed health screenings.
WCHD also note that being active, eating healthy, not using tobacco, alcohol, or other illicit drugs, and practicing good stress management skills can improve overall health and lower the risk of health problems and poor outcomes from diseases such as COVID and the flu.
According to WCHD, the project will also include a media campaign, linkage to community resources, free community activity programs, and nutrition/cooking classes, with programs offered over the internet and in-person. WCHD says they want to make sure that the people in Worcester County are provided information on available resources so that they can achieve a healthy lifestyle.