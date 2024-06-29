SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is offering a free youth Quit Smoking/Vaping program, that will begin July 9. The program is designed for ages 14-17.
The program is made up of 10 weekly sessions that are 50 minutes long. The group class includes a trained tobacco coach. The health department says the program is designed to help youth develop and maintain positive behaviors. Participants will get to engage in key discussions that focus on the importance of physical activity, nutrition, enhancing their sense of self-control and improving life skills such as stress management, decision making, coping and interpersonal skills. Additionally, they will learn to identify their reasons for smoking or vaping, healthy alternatives to tobacco use and finding people who will support them in their efforts to quit.
Classes will be available throughout Worcester County including:
- Snow Hill Health Department: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesdays, (July 9 -September 24)
- Pocomoke Health Center: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m., Wednesdays, (July 10 -September 25)
- Berlin Health Center: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, (July 11 - September 26)
To register, visit google.com/forms or call 410-632-1100 Ext. 1103.