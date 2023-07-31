BERLIN, Md. - Worcester County Sheriffs Office K-9 unit Argo has been found after getting lost early Monday morning.
According to the sheriff, Argo and his handler stopped in Berlin at around 6 a.m. for a break, at which time Argo was distracted by a deer and began to chase it. They say there was an increased law enforcement presence afterward to try and find the K-9.
Argo is a four-year-old black and tan German Sheppard with a leather and prong collar.
The office says they have since located Argo, safe and sound.