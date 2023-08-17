SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department has announced that a mosquito pool in the Whaleyville area has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
The department says that the species that tested positive primarily feeds on birds. They say that this is the first positive test for the disease in 2023.
They say EEE is an Arbovirus, which is most common during the summer and fall. The department says the viruses are transmitted by infected mosquitoes and spread to humans, birds, horses and other animals.
Because mosquitos can breed in as little as a quarter inch of water, getting rid of standing water is very important for control of mosquito populations, they say. Many factors impact when and where outbreaks occur, such as weather, numbers of mosquitoes that spread the virus, and human behavior.
The department has provided the following tips to help prevent contact with mosquitos and reduce risk of infection with EEE or other mosquito-borne illnesses:
- Remove standing water around your home; as little as one-half inch of water will support dozens of mosquitoes. Remove or turn over buckets, bottles, and other containers; discard old tires or drill drainage holes in tires used for playground equipment; clean rain gutters; store canoes, wheelbarrows, and plastic wading pools upside down; flush birdbaths and the bottom of plant holders twice a week; remove pet food and water dishes that are not being used; adjust tarps (over pools, boats, etc.) to eliminate standing water; fix dripping faucets.
- Wear clothing that covers the arms, legs, and feet whenever you are outdoors.
- Use an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved mosquito repellent sparingly on exposed skin. Consult a physician before applying EPA approved mosquito repellent to young children. Avoid applying repellents to the hands of children and do not use repellents on children under 3 years of age.
- Follow package instructions carefully.
- Spray clothing with EPA approved mosquito repellent as mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing.
- Minimize outdoor activities at dawn, dusk, and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active.
- Inspect window and door screens and repair any holes found.
According to the department, signs and symptoms of Eastern Equine Encephalitis include fever, headache, irritability, restlessness, drowsiness, vomiting, diarrhea, cyanosis, convulsions, and coma. Though people with mild symptoms usually recover on their own, it could take several weeks, says the department, but more severe cases require hospitalization for treatment.
Anyone with possible symptoms of EEE should contact a health care provider immediately. Horse owners can protect their horses from EEE with a vaccine, contact your veterinarian for information.
The department says mosquito spraying is set to take place in the Whaleyville area in response to the report.