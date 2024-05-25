SNOW HILL, Md.- The Worcester County Commissioners and school officials will be cutting the ribbon on new basketball courts and a park at Pocomoke Middle School June 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Worcester County Recreation and Parks professionals contracted with Surface Solutions, LongFence and Musco to install new fencing, a basketball court and associated components and enclosing panels also known as a "mini pitch", with lights.
According to Worcester County Recreation and Parks, the basketball court and mini pitch are comprised of two basketball courts that can also be used as one basketball court and one soccer pitch. The park is recommended for children and adults and is open to the public outside of school hours and when organized programming is not taking place, says the recreation group.