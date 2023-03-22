WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Board of Education announced multiple updates regarding school projects at Tuesday night's meeting.
The board approved a $1.26 million contract with ARK Systems to upgrade security cameras in Snow Hill High School, Pocomoke High School, Worcester Technical High School, and Ocean City Elementary School. Funding comes from the Hate Crimes grant, Safe School Fund grant, Maryland Rebuilds grant, and local money. Upgrades are scheduled to be completed before September 2023.
Additionally, rooftops will be replaced at Pocomoke Middle School and Snow Hill Middle School. The contract, with Wilfre Co., is for nearly $550,000. These projects will be funded with Delmarva Power rebates and local funding. Repairs are scheduled to be completed by summer.
Aside from building updates, the Maryland Kindergarten Readiness Assessment shows that 73 percent of incoming kindergarteners to the district indicate readiness for learning. The system measures students' skills, knowledge, and behavior at kindergarten entry like language and literacy, physical well-being, and observations of children's work and play. Across the state of Maryland, 42 percent of incoming kindergarteners indicated readiness.
Additionally, the board voted to send another letter of opposition to legislators regarding revised Maryland House Bill 119 and Senate Bill 199.
The House bill would require each county board of education to follow guidelines for public school program instruction. If the superintendent of the State Board of Education determines the county is not following every element, the superintendent would be authorized to withhold 10% of state aid funds budgeted for the county board if it fails to resolve identified discrepancies within 30 days.
The Senate bill would require each local board of education to establish a committee of educators, health experts, and members of the community to review and comment on whether health curriculum materials are consistent with the comprehensive health education framework. Boards must identify appropriate alternative learning objectives to meet requirements for a student whose guardian has opted the student out of a particular topic.