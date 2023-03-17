WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The county is calling on neighbors in the community to weigh in on police misconduct complaints.
The county says it's forming a trial board that will have three members and be chaired by a retired or administrative law judge.
The trial board will conduct hearings if an officer does not accept the disciplinary measures recommended by the charging committee that initially reviews complaints of police misconduct.
Members of the trial board will receive training and be compensated.
Applications can be found here.
The county says send applications, along with resumes and cover letters that outline any relevant experience to the County Administration building in Snow Hill. The address is: One West Market Street, Room 1103, Snow Hill, Maryland 21863.