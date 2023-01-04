OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Association (OPA) says that they have enlisted the help of the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and the Office of the State's Attorney to help investigate a burglary of an Ocean Pines Police Department (OPPD) storage shed.
OPA says that the burglary, which took place on December 17th, will be investigated thoroughly and independently of their police department. OPA says that OPPD will cooperate fully with the investigation.
They also say that, effective January 1st, Ocean Pines Police Chief Ehrisman has been placed on paid administrative leave. During this time, OPA says a commander from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office will provide on-site leadership to the OPPD and will oversee a complete audit and inventory of the contents of the storage shed and the property room. They say these changes began last Friday.
The OPA says that the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the burglary should contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1112.