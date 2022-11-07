A sports complex over 95 acres large is slated to go next to Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin. Part of the cost to design and build it is an $11 million dollar bond. The Worcester County Commission was to go to the bond market for the money, however, the People For Fiscal Responsibility petitioned to take the bond request to a vote. The commission voted 4-3 in April to enter a contract to purchase the land for the complex at a price of over $7 million.
The contract was signed between the county and the previous land owner before public hearings were scheduled. Vincent dePaul Gisriel Jr. from the People for Fiscal Responsibility says that “the public notice suggested that we would have the opportunity to come to talk about the proposed purchase of the land when, in fact, the public hearing was held on April 19th, two weeks after the contract was signed.” The People for Fiscal Responsibility say that public funds should not be used due to the state of the economy.
Worcester County Commission President Joe Mitrecic supports the project and says the bond would help to cover costs. According to Mitrecic, “Until we had a contract on the property, there was nothing to have a public hearing about. You can’t have a public hearing over a supposed piece of property somewhere. It has to be under contract.”
Maryland voters will be able to respond to a question on their ballots regarding the use of a bond to help fund the project’s development.