WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office informs the public about a new and ongoing phone scam.
The scammer impersonates a member of the Command Staff claiming that the caller has missed Jury Duty and must pay a fine to avoid arrest. The scammer is using phone number spoofing to make it appear as if the call is from the Sheriff’s Office.
The Worcester County Sherriff’s Office recommends that if you receive a suspicious call from the scammer you should hang up immediately, verify the call and beware of spoofing.
They warn that under no circumstances should anyone send any form of payment claiming that you owe them money and that legitimate government agencies will never require payments in this manner.
For more information and to report a scam, contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1111.