GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County's brightest young spellers prepare to showcase their spelling prowess in the upcoming second annual Sussex County Regional Spelling Bee. The competition, which is set to take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, will be held at Sussex Academy in Georgetown, coinciding with St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
This year, the event will see twenty local students from 10 registered schools across the county, participating in what is considered America's longest-running educational competition. Students from third through fifth grades will have the opportunity to demonstrate their spelling skills, with the winner earning a prestigious spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this May.
The 2024 Sussex County Regional Spelling Bee marks the second year of Sussex County Libraries' partnership with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, making it the only official regional partner in southern Delaware.
Last year's inaugural champion, Declan Durand, a fifth grader from Love Creek Elementary School near Rehoboth Beach, won the title by correctly spelling “elegant” in the ninth round.
“We are proud to offer access once again for Sussex County students to engage in this national student recognition program. It is an excellent opportunity for students to develop their literacy skills, build their confidence, and engage in healthy competition,” said Rachel Lynch, Sussex County Librarian.
According to the libraries, the bee fosters skills in public speaking, boosts confidence, and encourages a love for learning and camaraderie among peers. However, due to limited seating, this year’s event will be an invitation-only affair for the participants' friends and families. Those unable to attend can still catch the live action, as the competition will be streamed on the Sussex County Department of Libraries’ Facebook page.
The national stage awaits the winner of this regional bee, with the Scripps National Spelling Bee scheduled for May 29-30 at National Harbor.