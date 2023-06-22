ELLENDALE, Del. - Jerry Guyer welcomed back volunteers from the Catholic HEART Workcamp to his house to do repairs and help with maintenance.
"Monday, they did all the scraping of the paint that needed to be scrapped, and Tuesday, they worked very, very hard to get all the painting done that needed to be done before the weather got bad," Guyer said.
Rain forced them to leave things unfinished.
"I was hoping they would've done the shed, but the shed was not able to get done and ... the yard and the grass cutting," Guyer said.
Finishing this ramp was the biggest project this year.
"I'm so grateful for them to be able to come each year and help me out because I'm disabled, and I can't do the work, and you know, it really means a lot to me and my wife," Guyer said.
Even with some of the work cut short, what the volunteers were able to accomplish will make a big difference for someone who really needs it.
If you or someone would like to receive help next summer, you can register by emailing Linda Darling at chwcdel@gmail.com.