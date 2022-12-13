GEORGETOWN, Del. - A sanitation worker was hurt Tuesday morning around 2:30 a.m. at the Perdue plant in Georgetown.
Georgetown EMS arrived to treat a man with extensive damage to his left arm in multiple places. The arm had been caught in a machine at the facility. The man was taken by ambulance to the Delaware State Police Trooper 2 hangar and then airlifted to Christiana Hospital, according to the Georgetown Fire Company.
A Perdue spokesperson shared with WRDE that "the health and safety of everyone who enters our property is our top priority."
The cause of the injury is being investigated by Perdue at this time. Details surrounding the current condition of the worker and his arm are unknown, though first responders stated that he was alert upon their arrival to the plant.