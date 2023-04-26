GREENWOOD, Del. - A workshop on disaster preparedness was held at the Greenwood Public Library on Wednesday.
It was led by organizers from the Delaware Libraries and Disasters Initiative (DLDI) and University of Delaware. Their goal is to prepare the community for any potential future disasters, especially the tornado that struck the community on April 1.
Pat Young, chairperson of DLDI says, "People will say well...you have a better chance of...whatever...than you do experiencing a natural disaster. But do you want to take that chance?"
Greenwood community member Debbie Yacullo doesn't want to leave anything up to chance, but is overwhelmed about where to start.
"We were thinking maybe we weren't as prepared. There are so many tools that you need to gather."
Young says top three tips in preparing for disasters are to communicate with a family member or friend, even a relative outside of where you live, what you plan to do if disaster strikes.
Also, consider risks realistically.
"I don't think we will have a volcano in coastal Delaware. Definitely plan for hurricanes."
She also says to create Go-Bags, with essentials like bottled water, packaged food, and a flashlight with batteries. She encourages to keep one at home, at work, and in your car.
Young says the next workshop will be held in May at the South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach.
She encourages those interested to learn more about planning ahead for disasters at www.ready.gov.