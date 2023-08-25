SEAFORD, Del. - "The Cannon," a World War I field piece located on the front lawn of American Legion Nanticoke Post 6, has been removed for restoration, according to the legion.
The legion says that the piece was was constructed around 1918 in Illinois, and later mounted on Carriage Number 368. It was donated to Post 6 in 1931 by the U.S. Army. The lawn is where the cannon remained until this point.
According to the legion, the budget for the restoration $4,000. Various companies in various states will contribute to the restoration:
- Wheels will be replaced and restored by A&A Carriage in New Holland, PA
- Cleaning and repainting will be done by Eddie Callaway in Maryland
- The crane required to move The Cannon was provided by Huston Crane.
The legion says the piece will be restored to its original color, Olive Green.
Donations can be made at the post, or by mail to Cannon Restoration, P.O. Box 781, Seaford DE 19973.