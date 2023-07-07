MILTON, Del. — WRDE Coast TV, Delmarva's NBC Station, announced on Friday that it has refreshed its brand identity to CoastTV. The strategic rebranding aims to deliver a more vibrant image embracing the unique aspects of coastal living and the community, all while continuing to serve Delmarva with hyper-focused news and weather for the coastal communities.
"At CoastTV, we believe in the power of news to not just inform but also entertain and engage our audience," said Bill Vernon, station manager at CoastTV. "We're introducing a fresh wave of energy to captivate viewers like never before."
CoastTV promises to uphold the motto of its late founder, Thomas H. Draper, who firmly believed in the moral obligation to serve the people of Delmarva. The company plans to honor this commitment by providing hyper-local content, forging deeper connections with the communities it serves.
"Our objective is to bring a fresh, modern look to our viewers," Vernon added. "We aim to create an engaging, fun-filled experience that deeply resonates with our viewers."
In this exciting new chapter for CoastTV, the broadcaster plans to spotlight the personality and lifestyle of coastal living. The intent is to offer viewers an enjoyable television experience that celebrates the uniqueness of coastal communities.
"By emphasizing the 'coast' aspect of our name, we hope to convey a sense of joy and vibrancy," echoed Robert Wilkinson, promotions manager at CoastTV. "Our goal continues to remain to deliver high-quality content for our viewers. I am excited to show our viewers what we have in store in the next few months."
The rebrand marks an exciting time for CoastTV as it continues its mission of providing outstanding local news and journalistic excellence and entertaining programming to its valued viewers on Delmarva.
CoastTV is locally owned and operated by Draper Holdings.