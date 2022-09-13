MILTON, Del. - Your friends at WRDE are keeping you covered for tonight's primary election! Keep your eyes on the WRDE website and app for live updates all night!
Live Coverage
- Matt Pencek will be reporting updates on the State Auditor race for Kathleen McGuinness in Sussex County
- Mallory Metzner will be reporting updates on the State Auditor race for Lydia York in Wilmington
- Cody Decker and Torie Seagraves will be reporting updates on the County Council District 5 race in Sussex County
TV
- Madeleine Overturf will give up-to-date numbers during the 11 p.m. newscast
Online
- Benjamin Rothstein will be updating the WRDE website, app, and Facebook with new election numbers all night as they come in.
WRDE expects election numbers to start coming in from the state around 8 p.m.